With graduation canceled, Ontario high school honors Class of 2020 by lighting up stadium

Several schools across Southern California say they'll continue to turn on the stadium lights every Friday night for the next several weeks.
By
ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Most high school seniors around the country will not be attending prom or traditional graduation ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic, but some schools on Friday lit up stadium lights on campus to honor the Class of 2020.

Schools across Southern California participated in the illuminated tribute, including in Long Beach and Ontario.

"I think most of us feel very sad but we understand the circumstances," said Roselynn Ontiveros, a senior at Ontario High School, where more than 500 of her classmates had planned on celebrating graduation with friends and family in May.

Several schools say they'll continue to turn on the stadium lights every Friday night for the next several weeks.

While the students are left to grapple with the idea of missing out on certain graduation milestones, some parents are also feeling helpless.

"I feel really bad because we have a lot of memories that we take for granted and they're never going to experience them," said Jackie Martinez, a mother at the school.

Most upcoming graduation events are canceled, including grad night at Disneyland Resort.
