Oprah Winfrey shocks fundraisers with $1 million donation toward United Negro College Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Oprah Winfrey shocked attendees at a North Carolina fundraiser by announcing a donation of more than $1 million toward the United Negro College Fund.

The Charlotte Observer reports that former talk-show host and OWN television network chief made the surprise announcement Saturday while speaking at Charlotte's 17th annual Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon.

United Negro College Fund officials were hoping the luncheon would help raise $500,000 for deserving area students to attend historically black colleges.

At the time of Winfrey's address, a running tally at the event showed that about $1.15 million had been raised. That's when Winfrey said she was going to match the total, prompting a standing ovation from the stunned audience.
