Oprah to speak at USC commencement

Oprah Winfrey spoke at Harvard's 2013 commencement ceremonies. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Oprah Winfrey will be the commencement speaker for USC's communication school graduation ceremony, the school announced Wednesday.

About 900 students are expected to graduate from USC's Annenberg school on May 11.

"Oprah Winfrey is one of the most powerful and effective communicators of our time, and someone I deeply admire for her commitment to using her voice for good," said USC Annenberg Dean Willow Bay. "I am both incredibly excited to hear her speak, and deeply grateful to her for sharing the day with our graduates."


Winfrey has given a number of commencement addresses over the years, speaking to students at Harvard, Stanford and Skidmore, among others.

The school is providing four tickets to each graduating student and televising the ceremony at other locations on campus.
