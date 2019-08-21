Education

Eyewitness This: Out-of-state students flocking to California colleges

Out-of-state enrollment is skyrocketing at some California colleges, and with that, in-state student enrollment is plummeting.

Three of the top 10 schools with the largest declines of in-state enrollment are in California, according to new data from USA Today. UC Davis saw a drop of more than 20% from in-state enrollees while UC Santa Cruz had a more than 15% drop and San Diego State saw an 11% decline.

Analysts say this trend is increasing because out-of-state students are charged much more in tuition costs. Local students have been raising concerns and want to make sure state universities have enough space for students of taxpaying residents.

