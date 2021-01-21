Education

Students watch history unfold, share views with virtual classroom showing President Biden's inauguration

Students in Panorama City watch Presidential inauguration together, but virtually; technology still allows them to share views, learn about historic event
By
PANORAMA CITY (KABC) -- At St. Genevieve Parish School in Panorama City, Mr. Jimmy Zepeda's fifth grade class got a history lesson in real time: the first female Vice President sworn into office.

"I was kinda of excited that I would live through an exciting piece of history," said Ella.

These students are too young to remember the inaugurations for President Trump or President Obama. And while it is a traditional rite of passage - this inauguration is unlike any before. They didn't watch from a classroom; instead, they witnessed President Biden's oath of office from home.

"He said he would care for people who didn't vote for him, and those who did, he would still care about each of them and still help every single one of the people," said Veronica.

"I was inspired," said Royce. "He reached out about the racism that people of other skin color have to encounter."

At Entrepreneur High School in Highland, students also weighed in on the historical importance of the day.
