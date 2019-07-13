Education

Parents file complaint against LAUSD over disclosure of funding for high-needs students

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Parents are calling on the Los Angeles Unified School District to show exactly how they're spending more than $2 billion in state education funds earmarked for high-needs students.

On Thursday, public advocates filed a complaint with the California Department of Education on behalf of parents.

The money is intended to serve low-income students, English language learners and foster kids.

Parents claim the district is violating state law by failing to break out how the money is being spent and prove it is meeting its obligation to improve services for these kids.

They say they want transparency and also a voice.

"And that's the other important part of the California funding law is that it does require parents and students and community organizations to have the opportunity to weigh in on these things and LAUSD has been not taking that into account," said Nicole Gon Ochi, a senior attorney with Public Advocates.

A district spokesperson says L.A. Unified received the complaint Thursday and is reviewing it.
