Parents hold demonstration in Santa Ana to demand schools apply for waivers to reopen

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A group of parents held a demonstration in Santa Ana to demand that local elementary schools apply for waivers that would allow them to reopen for in-person learning.

The demonstrators gathered outside of the Educators' Association officials Tuesday evening and chanted "no school, no pay."

Organizers said the lack of in-person schooling disproportionately hurts low-income and minority families who are less able to support distance learning and work from home.

They also claim children face less risk from COVID-19 than adults.

The union says Gov. Gavin Newsom made the decision to close schools, not the union, and that their priority is the safety of staff and students.

IE school district ready to reopen classrooms if granted waiver despite county not meeting requirements

District officials in Lucerne Valley say they feel they're ready to reopen, but whether the state grants them an exception is still up in the air.



Meanwhile, Los Angeles County health officials have said they will not consider applications for waivers until the local COVID-19 case rate drops.
