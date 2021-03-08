Education

Pasadena schools expected to start reopening March 29

By ABC7.com staff
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Pasadena Unified School District is letting students return to the classroom.

After a lengthy meeting, the school board last week voted 5-2 to allow pre-K through 2nd grade to reopen the week of March 29.

Grades 3-5 will return April 13 after spring break.

All teachers from pre-K through at least 2nd grade have been offered their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state is encouraging school districts to open for in-person instruction by the end of March, with a $2 billion package of incentives for districts that meet that target.

RELATED: Newsom signs bill aimed at getting kids back in schools
EMBED More News Videos

California's public schools can tap into $6.6 billion of new state spending to return students to classrooms under a bill Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Friday that has attracted bipartisan support and scorn in equal measure.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationpasadenalos angeles countyschoolspasadenareopening california
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Newsom gives update on vaccines during Tulare Co. visit
Biden signs exec orders about gender equity on Int'l Women's Day
Cepillín, beloved Mexican clown, dead at 75
LAUSD head hopeful on school reopening deal with teachers
Average LA County gas price rises for 47th time in 48 days
Local boy with Down syndrome has drive-by birthday with special guests
Show More
Chance of light drizzle Monday before rain moves into SoCal Tuesday
Agriculture, food service workers vaccinated at Mexican consulate
CA firefighters run 48 miles to help end child sex trafficking
LA city sites adding vaccination appointments this week
Ventura County high school students returning to campus
More TOP STORIES News