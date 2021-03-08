Pasadena schools expected to start reopening March 29

After a lengthy meeting, the school board last week voted 5-2 to allow pre-K through 2nd grade to reopen the week of March 29.
Grades 3-5 will return April 13 after spring break.
All teachers from pre-K through at least 2nd grade have been offered their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The state is encouraging school districts to open for in-person instruction by the end of March, with a $2 billion package of incentives for districts that meet that target.
