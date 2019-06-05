Education

Powerball winner: North Carolina man who played fortune cookie numbers wins $344.6 million Powerball jackpot

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. -- A Cumberland County man has come forward as North Carolina's $344.6 million Powerball jackpot winner, the largest in N.C. history.

Charles Jackson Jr., 66, said he checked his ticket Tuesday morning and realized he won the large Powerball jackpot.

"I never expected to win, I just got lucky," Jackson said at a news conference Tuesday evening.



Jackson has been playing the same number for years, mostly at the same place and he added that he's happy the ticket came from his regular location because "they are nice people."

The ticket was sold at Carlie C's on North Main Street in Hope Mills.
The store could get $50,000 because of the win.

Jackson plans to donate some of his winnings to charity, including St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Shriners Hospitals for Children and Wounded Warriors.

Jackson said that after some googling, he realized he won the entire $344.6 million.

"I'm still going to wear my jeans, maybe newer ones," Jackson said jokingly.
Jackson is retired and was just playing the lottery.

He owned a military supply store for years near Fort Bragg.

Jackson added that he has been playing the same numbers for years, which he found in a fortune cookie after eating at a restaurant with his family.
