Education

Reopening schools: LA teachers union holds car caravan protest in downtown

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Many elected officials and parents are pressuring teachers to get back on campus. Now Los Angeles Unified School District teachers are pushing back.

In downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, educators, parents and students gathered to voice their concerns by participating in a car caravan protest and rally. They said they were worried about reopening schools for in-person instruction before it is safe to do so.

The group Reclaim Our Schools L.A. and the union United Teachers Los Angeles organized the Saturday morning demonstration.

UTLA said its members will vote on whether they should refuse to report to work if the school district reopen its campuses soon. The union said it wants to see L.A. County move out of the state's purple tier designation, indicating widespread transmission of the coronavirus, before in-person instruction resumes.

UTLA is also demanding vaccines for all educators.
