PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) --A Pico Rivera city councilman, who was fired from his other job as a high school teacher because of a rant against the military, is in more trouble on Wednesday.
Former El Rancho High School teacher Gregory Salcido berated students regularly in class, used profanity and racial slurs and had several inappropriate images downloaded on his work computer, including nude images of women, according to an investigation that was conducted by Glendale-based Garcia, Hernandez, and Sawhney, LLP. The images were recovered as deleted files.
In a five-minute diatribe recorded by student Victor Quinonez on Jan. 26, Salcido is heard using expletives about those who serve in the military and their intelligence.
"Your freakin' stupid Uncle Louie or whatever. They're dumb- - -ts. They're not high-level thinkers. They're not academic people. They're not intellectual people...They're the freaking lowest of our low."
Quinonez said he was berated by Salcido for wearing a Marine Corps sweatshirt in class.
Salcido taught U.S. government at El Rancho High School and is a current member of the Pico Rivera City Council as well as a former mayor.
The El Rancho Unified School District board announced its decision to terminate Salcido in March. District officials now said the report is part of the reason why Salcido was let go.
"The results of that report were used to make the recommendation for this particular teacher to be actually released from the district," said Karling Aguilera-Fort, superintendent of the district.
Los Cerritos News referenced part of the report, revealing that Salcido had an image of a young boy pulling a sumo wrestlers thong-like garment, used curse words when speaking with students, told students they had the right to kill themselves and that it should not be illegal to download kiddie porn.
The school district said they have and will continue to provide students with counseling at the high school.
"We honor who they are. No one will actually bully, harm or damage them," Aguilera-Fort said.
In February, the Pico Rivera City Council passed a resolution asking Salcido to resign from the council and removing him from city committees. Afterward, Salcido broke his public silence over the matter for this first time, standing by his comments but saying he and his family have gotten death threats during the controversy.
"We've been inundated with death threats," he said. "People have told me they're gonna rape my wife, they're gonna kill me. They're gonna leave my son an orphan."
He said he would apologize for his comments if they hurt people and said that was not his intention. He said his intention was to motivate his students to go to college, rather than join the military. He repeated his contention that less-successful students more often go to the military.