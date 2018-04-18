EDUCATION

Former Pico Rivera teacher behind anti-military rant had porn on school computer, report says

EMBED </>More Videos

A report revealed a history of inappropriate comments and pornographic images found on a school computer belonging to embattled councilman and former Pico Rivera teacher Gregory Salcido. (KABC)

By
PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) --
A Pico Rivera city councilman, who was fired from his other job as a high school teacher because of a rant against the military, is in more trouble on Wednesday.

Former El Rancho High School teacher Gregory Salcido berated students regularly in class, used profanity and racial slurs and had several inappropriate images downloaded on his work computer, including nude images of women, according to an investigation that was conducted by Glendale-based Garcia, Hernandez, and Sawhney, LLP. The images were recovered as deleted files.

In a five-minute diatribe recorded by student Victor Quinonez on Jan. 26, Salcido is heard using expletives about those who serve in the military and their intelligence.

VIDEO: School board announces decision to fire Salcido
EMBED More News Videos

The El Rancho Unified School District board announced its decision to terminate El Rancho High School teacher Gregory Salcido on Tuesday.



"Your freakin' stupid Uncle Louie or whatever. They're dumb- - -ts. They're not high-level thinkers. They're not academic people. They're not intellectual people...They're the freaking lowest of our low."

MORE: Pico Rivera councilman, teacher recorded making anti-military rant in classroom
EMBED More News Videos

Gregory Salcido, a government teacher at El Rancho High School, referred to military members as the "freaking lowest of our low" in a classroom rant recorded by a student.


Quinonez said he was berated by Salcido for wearing a Marine Corps sweatshirt in class.

Salcido taught U.S. government at El Rancho High School and is a current member of the Pico Rivera City Council as well as a former mayor.

The El Rancho Unified School District board announced its decision to terminate Salcido in March. District officials now said the report is part of the reason why Salcido was let go.

"The results of that report were used to make the recommendation for this particular teacher to be actually released from the district," said Karling Aguilera-Fort, superintendent of the district.

Los Cerritos News referenced part of the report, revealing that Salcido had an image of a young boy pulling a sumo wrestlers thong-like garment, used curse words when speaking with students, told students they had the right to kill themselves and that it should not be illegal to download kiddie porn.

The school district said they have and will continue to provide students with counseling at the high school.

"We honor who they are. No one will actually bully, harm or damage them," Aguilera-Fort said.

In February, the Pico Rivera City Council passed a resolution asking Salcido to resign from the council and removing him from city committees. Afterward, Salcido broke his public silence over the matter for this first time, standing by his comments but saying he and his family have gotten death threats during the controversy.

MORE: Pico Rivera councilman blasted for anti-military comments

"We've been inundated with death threats," he said. "People have told me they're gonna rape my wife, they're gonna kill me. They're gonna leave my son an orphan."

He said he would apologize for his comments if they hurt people and said that was not his intention. He said his intention was to motivate his students to go to college, rather than join the military. He repeated his contention that less-successful students more often go to the military.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteachermilitaryschoolviral videopornographyPico RiveraLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Former students defend Pico Rivera teacher who made anti-military remarks
Pico Rivera councilman blasted for anti-military comments
Outrage sparks over Pico Rivera teacher's anti-veteran rant
Pico Rivera councilman under fire for anti-military rant in classroom
EDUCATION
10-year-old punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
LAUSD teachers considering whether to authorize strike
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Eagle Rock charter school abruptly shuts down amid low enrollment
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
More Education
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News