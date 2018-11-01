Reseda high school police cadets gather for annual inspection

Reseda Charter High School's 240 Police Academy Cadets were ready for inspection. It was the 21st annual Formal Inspection of the Cadets.Members of the Los Angeles Police Department and the L.A. School Police inspected the Cadets.This year's inspection coincided with the first inductions into the Police Cadet Hall of Fame. It honors prominent alumni of the academy who have gone on to successful careers in public service.Reseda Charter High School has several magnet programs and boasts a 99 percent graduation rate.