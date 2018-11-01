EDUCATION

Reseda high school police cadets gather for annual inspection

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Reseda Charter High School's 240 Police Academy Cadets were ready for inspection. It was the 21st annual Formal Inspection of the Cadets.


Members of the Los Angeles Police Department and the L.A. School Police inspected the Cadets.

This year's inspection coincided with the first inductions into the Police Cadet Hall of Fame. It honors prominent alumni of the academy who have gone on to successful careers in public service.

Reseda Charter High School has several magnet programs and boasts a 99 percent graduation rate.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationpolicestudentsResedaLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Glendale campus brawl stemmed from untrue rumors, district says
Tiny wasp helps protect California's citrus trees
Family sues over student's pancake-eating contest death
Glendale students protest cancellation of homecoming game
More Education
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in connection to body found in dumpster in OC
Indecent exposure suspect arrested for incidents near UCLA
2 killed in fiery crash on 5 Fwy in Santa Clarita
Suspect in custody after child killed, mother in critical condition in IE
Bodycam video shows 2016 fatal officer-involved shooting with LAPD officers
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
Trump: US troops at border should treat rocks as 'rifles'
VIDEO: Bandaged man wielding knife walks down 10 Fwy in LA
Show More
4 alleged SoCal white supremacists indicted for political rally violence
Driver charged with killing girl, 11, in Boyle Heights taco stand crash
The right foods, vitamins can keep eyes healthy
Retiring LAPD assistant chief facing sexual misconduct claims
Glendale campus brawl stemmed from untrue rumors, district says
More News