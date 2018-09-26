EDUCATION

Rio Hondo College in Whittier giving students 2nd year of free tuition

Rio Hondo College in Whittier is the first school in Los Angeles County to give a second year of free tuition to students.

By ABC7.com staff
WHITTIER, Calif.
Rio Hondo College in Whittier is making history.

The school is the first college in Los Angeles County to implement a second year of free tuition for students.

Officials announced the expansion of the "Rio Promise" program.

The program began in the 2017-2018 school year, with 456 first-year students from local public high schools participating.

An estimated 443 students will qualify for the second-year program.

The free tuition is for two years.

The Rio Promise is funded by donations and by leveraging Pell grants, California Promise grants and California Promise waivers.
