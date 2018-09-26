Rio Hondo College in Whittier is making history.The school is the first college in Los Angeles County to implement a second year of free tuition for students.Officials announced the expansion of the "Rio Promise" program.The program began in the 2017-2018 school year, with 456 first-year students from local public high schools participating.An estimated 443 students will qualify for the second-year program.The free tuition is for two years.The Rio Promise is funded by donations and by leveraging Pell grants, California Promise grants and California Promise waivers.