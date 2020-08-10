Education

Riverside, Chino Valley school districts start academic year with distance learning

The new school year will start from home Monday for hundreds of Riverside and Chino Valley Unified students.
By
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The new school year will start from home Monday for hundreds of Riverside and Chino Valley Unified students.

The first day of school will start with distance learning for students in both districts after one of the longest and possibly hardest summer breaks in generations.

In Riverside, parents can choose virtual or home-based learning. The virtual option is 100% online learning with live interaction each day. Home-based learning allows the parent or guardian to serve as the instructor. Students will check in for weekly and monthly meetings with their assigned teacher.

RELATED: COVID-19 cases among kids increases 40% in 2 weeks, report finds
How widespread is COVID-19 in kids? The American Academy of Pediatrics reports a 40% increase in the number of cases in the last two weeks of July.



Chino Valley Unified students will also begin virtually. The next phase will allow students to opt into a blended learning program, which involves in-person classroom instruction two to three days per week.

Until then, everyone is at home.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says nearly 340,000 children tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic and the numbers rose 40% in the last two weeks of July.

Early research indicates that children are less likely than adults to become severely ill by the virus.

For Southern California schools to reopen in person, the district's county would have to remain off of the state's watch list for 14 consecutive days, meaning coronavirus positivity rates and hospitalizations would have to remain below a certain level.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Unified School District is set to begin Aug. 18.

For the latest news on back to school and educational resources, visit abc7.com/backtoschool.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus, visit abc7.com/coronavirus.

RELATED: 5 things to know for California's back-to-school plan
Heading back-to-school will look different this year due to COVID-19. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new rules in July ahead of the fall semester.

