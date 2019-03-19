Riverside STEM Academy celebrates Blue Ribbon designation

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Riverside STEM Academy celebrated a major achievement with some pomp and ceremony on its campus Tuesday morning.The science, technology, engineering and math academy was recognized in October 2018 as a National Blue Ribbon school, making it one of 349 schools across the country with that special designation.The honor was bestowed in recognition of the school's overall high academic performance. It is also the only school in the Inland Empire designated as an "Exemplary High Performing" school.To mark the occasion, the school held a flag-raising ceremony, hoisting a Blue Ribbon flag over its Riverside campus.Students, staff and local dignitaries - including Mayor Rusty Bailey - were on hand at the ceremony to commemorate the achievement.The school, which has only been in existence for seven years, was invited by the Department of Education to apply for the Blue Ribbon designation for 2018.