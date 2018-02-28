EDUCATION

San Marino students learn to respond to active shooter in emergency drill

EMBED </>More Videos

The San Marino School District held a drill simulating a lone gunman on campus, hoping they'll never have to respond in real life. (KABC)

By
SAN MARINO, Calif. (KABC) --
The San Marino School District is taking steps for the first time to prepare for an active shooter with the hope they will never have to respond to such a crisis.

Wednesday, a mock drill simulated the advance of a lone gunman on the campus of more than 1,100 students.

"To witness people running through the hallways and people screaming and hearing fake gun shots, it brought the reality of the situation to us I think," said senior Erik Olson.

Some students found themselves pounding on classroom doors unable to get in because of the lockdown in place.

"If I was in the classroom I obviously wouldn't want anybody to come in but at the same time were in the hallway and helpless in the open and anyone could have hurt us," said senior Daphney Wang.

Students had been previously trained to exercise their best judgment.

"They were taught to run to a safe area or hide inside a secure room or last resort to fight," said San Marino Police Chief John Incontro.

Thoughts of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida were present in the minds of drill participants, though the San Marino exercise had been planned months earlier.

"When I saw like people like my age and my sister's age - we are so young and we shouldn't have to experience anything like that," Wang said.

Questions raised Wednesday included whether to install locks that could be shut remotely, how to better secure the campus perimeter and should officers respond with ballistic shields.

Police have a two-minute response time in San Marino, an upscale San Gabriel community of 13,000 people.

Neighboring police departments from Alhambra, South Pasadena and San Gabriel participated along with officials from other school districts.

"This is not something we want to do. It is what we have to do," said San Marino School Superintendent Alex Cherniss.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationactive shooteremergency drillschool shootingSan MarinoLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
10-year-old punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
LAUSD teachers considering whether to authorize strike
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Eagle Rock charter school abruptly shuts down amid low enrollment
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
More Education
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News