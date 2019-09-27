Pasadena Unified considers closing 3 schools amid declining enrollment, financial difficulties

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Pasadena Unified School District Board of Education is considering closing a handful of schools, citing declining enrollment and financial difficulties.The school board was set to reach a decision at a meeting Thursday evening, which would affect at least three schools in the district, including Roosevelt, Jefferson, and Franklin elementary schools.Like the other schools, Roosevelt is a neighborhood school that parents don't want to see closed. It's also the only school in the district that was specifically built to accommodate children with special needs.The district says its been facing several ongoing challenges that have made it difficult to stay afloat. It outlined those challenges in the following written statement, which reads in part:Those claims are supported by statistics from the California Department of Education. Between 2013 and 2017, student enrollment in PUSD has dropped an average of 270 students, according to the department. In the past two years, the average decline has been around 400 students.With 27 campuses for some 16,000 students, the district says its resources are running thin."We're going to see a lot of families pull their kids out of PUSD and that's really going to decline enrollment. Because it feels like there's no stability in the district," teacher A. Tejada said.If the school board votes to close the schools, the students would be uprooted and their stability would be disrupted, said teacher Dessire Emralino.After the decision is made, the school board will start looking into the possibility of consolidating middle and high schools next month.