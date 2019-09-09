Education

School's bathroom doors removed to keep students from vaping

An Alabama high school has decided to remove some of the doors from its bathroom stalls in an effort to stop students vaping in campus bathrooms.

Wilson High School Principal Gary Horton told WAFF-TV the removal of some of the stall doors in the boys' restroom comes two weeks after a student vaping in the bathroom passed out. He says students sneak off to vape every day in the bathroom.

Parent Rachel Munsey says she didn't agree with the tactic saying the school took away the "only private place... they can do their business."

Parent Brandon Campbell says the school should instead use hallway monitors.

Horton says the door removals could be temporary while the school figures out another solution.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationvaping
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive blaze rips through DTLA fabric store; 3 firefighters hurt
Man plays dead during armed robbery in Hollywood Hills: Police
Inglewood missing boy: Child's body found in pool at public park
Hacienda Heights shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 2 injured
6 in 10 fearful of mass shooting, majority support expanded background checks: Poll
Tesla driver apparently caught asleep at the wheel
Mattel to release Día de los Muertos Barbie
Show More
Search warrants served in Santa Barbara boat fire investigation
Sisters make military history in the U.S. Army
Caught on camera: High-speed chase ends in dramatic crash, fight
Old Towne Orange landmark closing doors after 70 years
Grocery strike averted as tentative deal reached
More TOP STORIES News