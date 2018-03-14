LA CRESCENTA, Calif. (KABC) --Students walked out of class in Southern California and around the country on Wednesday as part of a national movement that calls attention to gun violence.
The #Enough National School Walkout comes exactly a month after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Since the massacre, students have led the charge, demanding Congress make changes to current gun laws.
At 10 a.m. local time, students across the nation joined together in a 17-minute walkout in honor of the 17 victims killed in Parkland.
La Crescenta Valley High School was one of several SoCal schools participating.
"I think the big message that we want to send out is we need to let Congress know that we're the future of this generation, we're voting in 2020, and if they aren't going to make the changes that need to be seen, that we're not going to stop until they do," said student Hanna Wright.
Students at Eagle Rock High School set up 17 chairs during the moment of silence.
"I definitely don't think anyone under 21 should be able to have a gun, and I think it should be harder to have an assault rifle," said student Mackenzie Westman.
Students from Sal Castro Middle School in the Westlake District marched to City Hall in downtown L.A. Last month, an accidental shooting inside a classroom at the campus left two students injured.
At Garfield High School in East L.A., the campus held an hour-long assembly to give students an opportunity to talk about gun reform and have the moment of silence for the Parkland victims. Once the assembly ended, students were given the option to walk through the neighborhood around the high school.
Though some students don't agree with one sole solution for the recent school shootings, most agree some change is needed and many promise their push for change is just getting started.
A nationwide march led by Parkland students is expected to take place on March 24. In Los Angeles, the March for Our Lives event will start at 9 a.m. in Pershing Square and end at 2 p.m. at Grand Park in downtown L.A.
