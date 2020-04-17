Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Eagle Rock teen asks Barack Obama to deliver online national commencement address to class of 2020

An Eagle Rock graduating senior is asking former President Barack Obama to deliver a virtual commencement address to the class of 2020.
EAGLE ROCK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An Eagle Rock graduating senior is asking former President Barack Obama to deliver a virtual commencement address to the class of 2020 as the coronavirus outbreak forces schools across the country to cancel graduation ceremonies.

Eagle Rock High School student Lincoln Debenham posted his request on Twitter earlier this week, and it has since been retweeted nearly 44,000 times.

The tweet reads, "Hi Barack Obama! Like most high school/college seniors, I'm saddened by the loss of milestone events, prom & graduation. In an unprecedented time, it would give us great comfort to hear your voice. We ask you to consider giving a national commencement speech to the class of 2020."



Katie Hill, a spokeswoman for Obama, said they were aware of the tweets and are "very flattered" but declined to comment further.

Classes across the country, including in Southern California, have shifted to online learning -- in some cases through the end of the academic year -- in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are more than 662,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 33,000 deaths in the United States, including more than 24,000 cases in California, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationeagle rocklos angeleslos angeles countygraduationcoronavirusu.s. & worldbarack obamacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
1st remdesivir results in coronavirus fight released
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
SoCal nurses to protest over personal protective equipment
Pro-Trump protesters push back on stay-at-home orders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal mom in search of COVID-19 plasma donor for husband
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Porch pirates take advantage of COVID-19 delivery rules, LAPD says
SoCal nurses to protest over personal protective equipment
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
Saugus man, 75, reflects on beating COVID-19
LA's traffic lights modified to reduce speeding amid pandemic
Show More
Fountain Valley senior makes 'in this together' yard signs
Some Americans in debt may not receive stimulus funds
Investigators look to identify suspect in Aliso Viejo attacks
Coronavirus: OC authorities report 25% increase in domestic violence calls
Pregnant nurse dies of COVID-19 but baby survives
More TOP STORIES News