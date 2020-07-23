Some LA County elementary classrooms could reopen under waiver program

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County school districts that want to offer in-person classes for elementary and pre-kindergarten students might be able to do so under a new waiver program.Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county's public health director, said the state has authorized local health departments to grant waivers to school districts that want to offer in-person classes for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade students.L.A. County is working on a plan to allow for such classes to take place, but there would be strict guidelines, Ferrer said. She also said waivers would only be granted in close consultation with the state.More information and details on the program is expected by next week.Most students in California will start fall classes from home after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced campuses in counties that are on the state's COVID-19 watch list, including L.A. County, will not be allowed to resume in-person learning.