Some SoCal summer camps are back in session with big changes

"It's great, it's great. You know, now that you know we can, you know, count on them to have them for a couple of hours," said Andres Reuesga from Baldwin Park.
He's talking about the Boys and Girls Club of the Foothills in Monrovia, like many other boys and girls clubs and camps, they reopened but there are noticeable changes.
One change is the partition that separates staff and parents as they register their kids. Once inside, everything is marked for physical distancing.
"It definitely brings a whole new bunch of challenges to us, but it's something that our staff and kids are kind of willing to take on just so that we can offer our program for our kids," said Peter Mejia with the Boys and Girls Club of the Foothills in Monrovia. "We understand that they've been home for quite sometime now and we want to give them some sort of academic and also outdoor recreation where they can enjoy themselves and be safe at the same time."
"I'm kinda happy and excited for my son to come out here and you know get involved with all of these activities again. I'm pretty sure they're going to take all of the guidelines and be as safe as they can be," said Reuesga.
Along with physical distancing, there's more cleaning and disinfecting. There's also going to be fewer kids coming into the facility.
"Due to the epidemic, we're definitely cutting our numbers. We have 30 registered kids, we're also offering online services where we are able to accept a lot more kids and we're offering pretty much the same program, everything from healthy habits to fitness," said Mejia.
As you can imagine, the pandemic has put a strain on resources for the Boys and Girls Club. If you'd like to donate supplies or money, visit: foothillsbgc.org.
