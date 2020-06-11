Education

Some UCLA students call for professor's reinstatement after refusing to reschedule final exam over protests

A UCLA professor suspended following an email exchange with a student who wanted a final exam altered or canceled because of racial unrest says his refusal to do so has nothing to do with racism.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A UCLA professor suspended following an email exchange with a student who wanted a final exam altered or canceled because of racial unrest says his refusal to do so has nothing to do with racism.

Gordon Klein is demanding his suspension be lifted immediately.

An online petition accuses him of racism and demands that he be fired after he declined a non-black student's request to cancel, shorten or grade the final for his taxation course differently for black students.

Klein says racism had nothing to do with it and said the request conflicted with the university faculty code of conduct. He added that the exam represented the only grade given for that class.

Students petitioned his firing online, and Klein was placed on leave until June 24 -- until school officials decide on the next course of action.

Klein has been teaching at the Anderson School of Business for 39 years.

UCLA released a statement on the incident, saying in part:

"UCLA and UCLA Anderson are committed to creating a learning, working, and living environment that is free from discrimination, harassment, or retaliation. To this end, all reports of such conduct are carefully and impartially reviewed."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
