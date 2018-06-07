EDUCATION

South Bay Adult School celebrating 100 years

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. --
The South Bay Adult School in Redondo Beach has celebrated its 100th anniversary.



Founded in 1918, the school's mission was to prepare industrial workers for the war effort.

After World War II the school's focus was getting Baby Boomers ready for the workforce.

Today, the school's 600 students represent 60 countries and at least 50 languages.

It functions as a school for students learning English, and preparing for the workforce and college.

Classes are free of charge to students 18 and older who pass a screening process.

Funding for the school comes from the federal government through the Adult Education Block Grant and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Grant.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschoolRedondo Beach
EDUCATION
Dodgers' Kershaw, Turner help LA kids with school supplies
Volunteers help rehab Carson middle school
'Girls Who Code' program prepares girls for STEM-related careers
Teacher creates no-homework policy so students can enjoy family time
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
More Education
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News