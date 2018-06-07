South Bay Adult School celebrating 100 years

The South Bay Adult School in Redondo Beach has celebrated its 100th anniversary.Founded in 1918, the school's mission was to prepare industrial workers for the war effort.After World War II the school's focus was getting Baby Boomers ready for the workforce.Today, the school's 600 students represent 60 countries and at least 50 languages.It functions as a school for students learning English, and preparing for the workforce and college.Classes are free of charge to students 18 and older who pass a screening process.Funding for the school comes from the federal government through the Adult Education Block Grant and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Grant.