EDUCATION

South El Monte High School senior receives $40K STEM scholarship from Edison

EMBED </>More Videos

A South El Monte High School senior received a big surprise to help reach her goal of becoming an environmental engineer and benefiting her community. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --
A South El Monte High School senior received a big surprise to help reach her goal of becoming an environmental engineer and benefiting her community.

Sandra Amezcua was in class when Pedro Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International, walked in with a $40,000 check for Sandra.

She is one of 30 deserving STEM college scholarship recipients selected out of more than 2,000 applicants to Edison's scholarship program.

Sandra, who also received a medal for her achievement, said she has big plans after she reaches her goal in environmental sciences.

"Bringing that back to like my community and showing them 'si se puede,' and also like giving them renewable energy, like access to renewable energy, either completely free or at very low cost," she said.

Teaching is also among her plans. Sandra has been accepted to Stanford, UC Berkeley and UCLA - and she is still waiting to hear from more.

In addition, Sandra is the president of her school's Emerald Jewel Club, she founded the freshman mentoring program at her school and she also dances Ballet Folklórico.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationhigh schoolscholarshipseniorsedisonstudentsSouth El MonteLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
10-year-old punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
LAUSD teachers considering whether to authorize strike
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Eagle Rock charter school abruptly shuts down amid low enrollment
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
More Education
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News