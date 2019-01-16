Striking teachers, LAUSD returning to bargaining table Thursday

“We have offered to go back to the bargaining table w/ the district tmrw & are waiting for their response. We met w/ Mayor Garcetti and he’s offered to mediate in an effort to help us work toward an agreement. Tony Thurmond has also been in touch with both parties” 1/2 — United Teachers Los Angeles (@UTLAnow) January 17, 2019

The teachers union and the Los Angeles Unified School District will return to the bargaining table Thursday in an effort to resolve the issues leading to the teachers strike.More than 30,000 teachers went on strike Monday as the two sides were unable to reach agreement on issues that include class size reductions, hiring more support staff and salary increases.The new round of talks will be facilitated by Mayor Eric Garcetti's office."We will be ready to bargain tomorrow and our team will work long and hard towards an agreement that benefits our students, members, communities," said Arlene Inouye, the bargaining chair for United Teachers Los Angeles.By the end of the strike's third day, the district said it has lost $69 million in state revenue payments that are based on student attendance.Student attendance dropped significantly on Wednesday. On the first day of the strike, attendance was 156,774 and by Tuesday it had increased to 171,480. But by Day 3, attendance saw a sharp drop, to 132,411 students, a decrease of 22 percent from the day before.