EDUCATION

School district apologizes after Nebraska students were served chili with kangaroo meat

EMBED </>More Videos

A school superintendent sends his sincerest apologies after a school chef added an exotic meat to the chili he was serving up for lunch.

POTTER, Nebraska --
A school superintendent is apologizing after a school chef added an exotic meat to the chili he was serving up for lunch.

"We will no way be serving food of this nature again. Period," Mike Williams, superintendent of the Potter-Dix Public Schools, wrote parents in a letter Wednesday.

He says the head cook added kangaroo because it was "a very lean meat."

Williams says he doesn't think the kangaroo meat was unhealthy or dangerous, but it was "without a doubt not a normal staple of our diet."

School officials do not believe kangaroo meat is unhealthy or dangerous because it meets USDA standards.

Either way, parents weren't happy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschoollunchu.s. & worldNebraska
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Young scientist from IE heading toward goal of working on Mars mission
Student with autism bullied at Lancaster school
CA supports lawsuit against Betsy DeVos over Corinthian Colleges fraud
Orange Coast College offering on-campus housing
More Education
Top Stories
VIDEO: OC deputy punches man repeatedly during arrest
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash outside OC hospital
Video shows hit-and-run vehicle that took life of beloved mother
Residents protest changes to Burbank Airport flight paths
Sheriff's deputy critically wounded in Adelanto shootout
Portland spoils LeBron's debut with 128-119 win over Lakers
OC DA's race grows more contentious
Santa Monica city employee arrested for alleged child molestation
Show More
VIDEO: Halloween decorations stolen from IE family's front porch
President Trump threatens Mexico over migrant caravan
Terranea resort in RPV facing sexual-harassment allegations
Alleged UCLA sex assault suspect sought by police
Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLCS Game 6 preview
More News