Target offers teachers 15 percent discount on school supplies

There's no doubt that teachers spend a large chunk of change while school supply shopping.
For the first time ever, Target is offering teachers a 15 percent discount on classroom supplies.
On Thursday, the company posted in a blog that they wanted to make things easier for teachers.
The post read "And teachers, take note: You can add a little extra sparkle to your classrooms, too! For the first time, Target's offering teachers nationwide 15 percent off select classroom supplies, from pens, pencils, crayons and markers to classroom storage and organization and tissues, hand sanitizer and more, in stores and on Target.com July 15-21."
The blog post directed teachers to go to Target.com/teacherprep starting July 15 to grab the coupon code.
