EDUCATION

Target offers teachers 15 percent discount on school supplies

EMBED </>More Videos

Target is offering teachers a 15 percent discount on classroom supplies. (WTVD)

There's no doubt that teachers spend a large chunk of change while school supply shopping.

For the first time ever, Target is offering teachers a 15 percent discount on classroom supplies.

On Thursday, the company posted in a blog that they wanted to make things easier for teachers.

The post read "And teachers, take note: You can add a little extra sparkle to your classrooms, too! For the first time, Target's offering teachers nationwide 15 percent off select classroom supplies, from pens, pencils, crayons and markers to classroom storage and organization and tissues, hand sanitizer and more, in stores and on Target.com July 15-21."

The blog post directed teachers to go to Target.com/teacherprep starting July 15 to grab the coupon code.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteacherback to schooltargetbusiness
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Dodgers' Kershaw, Turner help LA kids with school supplies
Volunteers help rehab Carson middle school
'Girls Who Code' program prepares girls for STEM-related careers
Teacher creates no-homework policy so students can enjoy family time
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
More Education
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News