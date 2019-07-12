Education

Target bringing back teacher discount on school supplies, clothing

Summer just got started but Target is already thinking about back to school!

The retail chain is bringing back their extra discount for teachers.

Starting July 13, Target is giving educators 15-percent off on school supplies, clothes and other back-to-school essentials.

That includes everything from the basic classroom needs to cleaning supplies and even playground equipment.

Teachers do need to get the coupon emailed to them and have a school ID when checking out.

To sign up for an educators discount go to Target.com/teacherprep.

The offer is valid until July 20.
