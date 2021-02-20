Educator utilizes online platform to teach background, significance of Black History Month

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A local teacher is using an online platform to teach kids the background and significance of Black History Month, while opening the door for conversations at home.Jacqueline Shaprow's parents taught her courage and the power of love. It's something Jacqueline works to instill in the hundreds of children she teaches online around the world; in particular, helping African American youngsters understand who they are by learning Black History."I want them to remember how far we've come and that if they work hard and they focus, they will be able to make the world better than it is right now," said Shaprow.Shaprow has taught Zoom classes to at least 800 children from five to 15 year of age since the pandemic began. She teaches math, reading, writing, Black History and more. She prides herself on helping underprivileged children find ways to overcome their hardships."We all look to the great Maya Angelou: she said there are so many clouds and without those we don't have the rainbows," said Shaprow.Agustina Ferguson says Jacqueline is teaching her twin sons to embrace their identity."I want them to have depth in their identification with their Blackness and just to use your privilege if you have it if you have access to an educator like Miss Jacqueline," said Ferguson. "She's biracial as are these kids and she's really able to speak to them in a way that they understand. They don't look fully Black but you are Black in this country and how to make sense that which is hard for me. I'm Asian American so I really deeply appreciate her ability to speak to frankly to them and make it comfortable.""I do like getting taught by her. She's teaching us math, reading writing and Black history," said 6-year old Django Ferguson.The goal is to inspire children to be their best."If they can keep their focused on that goal and to try to block out the distractions that they can make a big difference," said Shaprow.