Education

High school senior accepted to 39 colleges, wins $1.6M in scholarships

EMBED <>More Videos

Student accepted to 39 colleges

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Georgia -- A high school senior in Georgia is setting the bar even higher when it comes to getting into college - or several of them.

Jordan Nixon has been accepted into 39 colleges. But that might not even be the best part.

She's also earned more than $1.6 million in scholarships.

SEE ALSO: High school senior accepted to 41 colleges

Nixon offered some advice for students who want to follow in her footsteps.

"It starts on the first day of high school. Focus on your classwork, your tests, your homework, your essays, your grades, and it can happen that way," Nixon told WSB.

Nixon's principal described her as both humble and a hard worker.

She has until May 1 to decide which college or university she's going to attend.

RELATED: Teen overcomes homelessness, accepted to 17 colleges

EMBED More News Videos

N.J. teen overcomes homelessness, accepted to 17 colleges. Watch the report in the video player above.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationgeorgiascholarshipcollegeus world
TOP STORIES
LAPD increases patrols at mosques after New Zealand shootings
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Pico Union: Firefighters extinguish flames amid roof collapse at fourplex
Pregnant Fontana woman believed to be kidnapped
Tesla unveils Model Y SUV
La Cañada teen headed to women's national chess championship
Exclusive: LA prosecutor Jon Hatami reveals trauma of abuse, kidnapping
Show More
Veteran with 224-mile commute surprised with new car
Eyewitness This: Tesla's Model Y, turkey recall, Soaring Powerball jackpot
Public safety groups call for removal of 23K guns from high-risk people in CA
Hacienda Heights murder: Investigators preparing criminal case against child's mom
Alvin and the Chipmunks honored with Hollywood star
More TOP STORIES News