The Dream Center steps up to serve boxed meals to LAUSD students amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

ECHO PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- The Dream Center in Echo Park is stepping up to help not only the less fortunate, but also students without school meals amid the Coronavirus outbreak.Beginning Monday, nearly 900 campuses across the Los Angeles Unified School District have closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.Monica Lopez's young daughter attends an LAUSD school, and will miss out on school lunches for the next two weeks. They stopped by the Dream Center Monday, picking up a meal each."I just wanted her to experience what's going on," said Lopez, who was a former student in the district. "I've never seen LAUSD shut down," Lopez told ABC7.LA Unified will have 40 Family Resource Centers available to help families who have nowhere to send their children. Those centers will also provide meals, but they aren't scheduled to open until Wednesday.The Dream Center expects the meals they serve on Monday alone to double from 1,500 up to 3,000. Though, unlike a typical day, each meal is grab-and-go to practice social distancing in their cafeteria area."But those are the times that we are in, I think for the next eight weeks we are just going to stay open, because this might be the last resort people have, and that's the reality of what we're dealing with right now," says Matthew Barnett, Pastor at the Dream Center.Superintendent Austin Beutner said he and school leaders are following the guidance of public health experts to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, though it's been made clear, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the school district.If the school closures in Los Angeles last for longer than two weeks, the Dream Center tells ABC7, they'll continue providing meals to help bridge the gap.