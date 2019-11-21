The LA Philharmonic's Youth Orchestra of LA is coming to Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Philharmonic is bringing the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles to Inglewood."I think something like YOLA is something that has not existed in Inglewood yet," Dalanie Harris, YOLA alum said.YOLA serves over 1,200 young musicians across Los Angeles. The new Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen YOLA Center at Inglewood will be the first permanent, purpose-built facility for YOLA."We also really work with the young people and with the schools," YOLA's vice president of learning Elsje Kibler-Vermaas said, "And through YOLA we feel we can really contribute that way by providing free and really intensive music instruction."YOLA alum Liliana Morales said Inglewood is a community YOLA is reaching out to and she's excited to see the program expand its reach."We're able to have a greater impact on LA as a whole because we're making sure that all the communities are being represented," Morales said.Slated to open fall of 2020, the 25,000 square foot center will feature a stage and auditorium able to seat up to 250 people. The hall will be able to separate into two rehearsal spaces in order to accommodate YOLA needs.Frank Gehry, the architect who designed the Walt Disney Concert Hall, developed the design for this new center that will operate as a hub for YOLA."For YOLA to have a space that's designed by such a world-renowned architect and to have all the acoustics be perfect for making music is really inspiring to the community," Morales said. "Because it shows that there's a lot of dedication and effort being put into this project."Inglewood native and YOLA alum Dalanie Harris thinks this is a great opportunity to inspire new artists through classical music."I think it's a really exciting place that has a lot of people who would be interested in this opportunity and also a lot of talent that has been untapped," Harris said