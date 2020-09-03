Back to school: What students can expect when they return to campus

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Most Southern California students are learning remotely right now, but a few schools have been allowed to resume classes on campus.Eyewitness News scoured Southern California to see what these schools are doing.From a private school in Orange County, to a small district in San Bernardino County, to a private college in Thousand Oaks, some students are already experiencing this new reality amid the coronavirus pandemic.Plus, we look at some of the other modifications already taking place in the second-largest school district in the country, Los Angeles Unified School District.