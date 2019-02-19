Education

Earl Woods Scholarship program helps 1st generation students graduate college

Golf legend Tiger Woods created a scholarship honoring his late father Earl Woods and it's just as successful as Tiger's sports career.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Golf legend Tiger Woods created a scholarship honoring his late father Earl Woods and it's just as successful as Tiger's sports career.

"What we try to do is identify young people who have high academics, but also financial need. It's not your typical scholar program where you get a check to get through school," said Dr. Katherine Bihr, vice president of programs and education at the TGR Foundation. "It's a whole suite of resources that help young people not only get into college but be successful while they're there."

Quyen Tran, one of the Earl Woods Scholars, said she is the first one in her family to go to college and that the program helped her become a success.

"I graduated with a global business degree from the University of Redlands last year, and I'm working as a business consultant now. They've been there and they helped me with the interview process to get jobs, resumes, many workshops," she said.

Bihr said the program is designed to help students have a better experience in college.

"Most of our students are first generation kids that have never had an experience with college before, so we try to give them a professional mentor to bridge that gap," she said. "We help them with resume writing, we help them with interview skills and just help them get their foot in the door as they go off into their careers."

Tran said she hopes to one day become an attorney.
