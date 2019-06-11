Education

UCLA, San Diego State, Harvey Mudd among top colleges for LGBTQ students, survey says

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's Pride Month - and a new study says four of the top 25 colleges in the country for LGBTQ students are here in Southern California.

They include Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, UCLA, San Diego State and UC Santa Barbara.

Here are the top five in order: The University of Washington; Tufts; Princeton; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; University of Maryland.

Here are the top Southern California schools: 9) Harvey Mudd College. 10) UCLA. 12) San Diego State. 23) UC Santa Barbara.

The rankings come from the Best Colleges website. It looks at factors such as how friendly the campuses are to LGBTQ students and campus resources.
