special olympics

Special Olympics funding cut: Trump backs off original education budget proposal

President Donald Trump speaks to the media after leaving the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Washington, en route to Michigan. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says he is backing off a budget request to cut funding for the Special Olympics, after days of criticism.

Trump told reporters at the White House Thursday, "I've overridden my people for funding the Special Olympics."

The Trump administration's education budget proposal calls for the elimination of $17.6 million in funding for the Special Olympics, roughly 10 percent of the group's overall revenue.

Democrats pressed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on the topic during a Senate budget hearing Thursday, just days after House Democrats grilled her on the proposal and sparked criticism online.

DeVos said she "wasn't personally involved" in pushing for elimination of the funding, but she defended it as her agency seeks to cut $7 billion from the 2020 budget.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationspecial olympicspoliticsu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Downey school honored as one of most inclusive in country
Calabasas mansion up for grabs in Special Olympics raffle
Teams compete to pull FedEx plane 12 feet for Special Olympics
ESPYs honor Special Olympian Dustin Plunkett
TOP STORIES
Murder charge filed against father of missing Corona boy
Fontana police open fire on armed man after woman shot, killed
Opening Day 2019: Dodgers host Diamondbacks
Smoking ban, stroller restrictions coming to Disney parks
Powerball results: 1 winner for $768.4M jackpot
Small amount of red meat may boost premature death risk by 18 percent: study
Chicago asks Jussie Smollett to pay $130K for cost of investigation
Show More
VIDEO: Rehired LA sheriff's deputy breaking into woman's home
LAX parking changes: Lot E opens as Lot C closes
Death penalty for man who raped, murdered girlfriend's daughter
Eyewitness This: Get paid to stay in bed, new mammogram standards, LAX parking changes
Man sought for slashing 3 women in the face in South Gate, Lynwood
More TOP STORIES News