Twin New Jersey valedictorians headed to MIT together

Michelle Charlesworth shares the story of twin brothers in New Jersey who were both named valedictorians for their high school's graduating class.

By Michelle Charlesworth
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. --
There will be a remarkable high school graduation in New Jersey on Thursday, with not one, but two valedictorians on stage at Woodbridge High's commencement.

By coincidence, they'll be going to the same university this fall. Perhaps not by coincidence, they happen to be twin brothers.

Malik and Miles George both earned almost perfect SAT scores and have A-plus grade averages, and now, the first doubles tennis partners and lovers of science research will share top-of-the-class honors.

Miles and Malik, who is exactly 11 minutes older, insist they do their best because that is what their mom and dad do. And it's fitting that on Wednesday, the couple celebrated their 20th anniversary.

"Seeing them always doing their best to care for us has definitely made a good imprint on us," Malik said. "Whether it's academics, athletics, some form of art, whatever passion someone has, my best advice would be just to explore it and do your best, and the success will come."

Malik and Miles were both accepted with scholarships at five schools, including Harvard, but they chose MIT.

"We worked hard," Miles said. "Every course, studying, paying attention, asking questions. That's one of the most important things, being an active student in our own education. Because that's what the teachers are there for, you know?"

Woodbridge High School principal Glenn Lottmann explains their success.

"I don't know how long the segment is, but if you want to talk about what they've done right, I don't think I have enough time," he said. "I can tell you what they've done wrong. Nothing. They've done nothing wrong."
