Education

UC application deadline extended after 'technical difficulties', University of California says

SAN FRANCISCO -- The University of California is extending the deadline for UC applications after "technical difficulties" the night before the Nov. 30 deadline.

University of California undergraduate admissions first tweeted they were experiencing site outages around 5:45 p.m. and expressed they were investigating the issue.

The new deadline for the UC application will be extended to 11:59 pm PST, Friday, Dec. 4, officials announced shortly after.


RELATED: University of California eliminates SAT, ACT testing as admissions requirement for freshman students
EMBED More News Videos

The University of California Board of Regents voted Thursday to suspend the use of SAT and ACT scores for students applying for admission as freshmen to its nine campuses, which include UCLA and UC Irvine, until fall 2024.



"However, we do encourage applications to be submitted as soon as possible! If you can, please don't wait to apply until the new deadline date," officials added.



The outage left many college applicants worried when the site said " the system is temporarily offline" and they couldn't upload their applications.


The video in the media player above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniauc santa barbarauc davisucuclauc riversideuc san diegouc berkeleyuc irvinecollegeuc merced
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County reports 5,000 new COVID-19 cases as stay-at-home order takes effect
Domestic violence suspect is fatally beaten, stabbed
Rams fall to 49ers 23-20 off last-second field goal
Hermosa Beach road rage leads to multi-car crash
Multi-car crash in Calabasas leaves 7 injured, 1 critically
US had most COVID-19 hospitalizations of pandemic on Saturday
9 CA counties change reopening tiers
Show More
Formula One driver Romain Grosjean escapes fiery crash
Shots fired near LA County DA Jackie Lacey's home
LA County order puts new limits on gatherings
Actor who played Darth Vader in 'Star Wars' dies at 85
1M passengers traveled through US airports Saturday: TSA
More TOP STORIES News