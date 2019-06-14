Education

UC Irvine offering class all about Disneyland

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- If you love everything Disney, this class at UC Irvine may be for you. Its main subject is Disneyland!

The class that launched in January teaches students all about the art, architecture and operation of the park.

It's taught by Roland Betancourt, who visited Disneyland 130 times and rode the Matterhorn 600 times.

He did all that to prepare for the course. Of course, the class would not be complete without a day trip to Disneyland!

UC Irvine will offer it again in the spring quarter of 2020.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
