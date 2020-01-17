Education

University of California proposes 5 consecutive years of tuition hikes

The University of California is considering annual tuition increases over five years under a sweeping plan to raise more money for financial aid and campus needs.

UC's board of regents is expected to consider the proposal at a meeting next week.

The first plan is to raise tuition and fees for all students by the cost of inflation -- about 2.8 percent -- or about $350 per year.

The second plan is to raise tuition and fees once for each incoming class, but keep costs flat for six years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniauctuition
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAX, 2 other airports to screen airline passengers from China for coronavirus
'Chicharito' Hernandez to sign with LA Galaxy, sources say
Officials ID skier killed in Alpine Meadows avalanche
Semi-truck hauling chickens crashes, overturns in Chino Hills
Rise of the Resistance opens at Disneyland: Here's what you need to know
Video released of shooting inside LA club that left man wounded
2 dead, 1 gravely hurt in Mexico fireworks explosion
Show More
Convicted child molester killed in inmate attack at California prison facility
Police negotiate with suspect in Santa Cruz kidnapping of 1-year-old
SurveyUSA poll: Joe Biden leads among Democratic primary voters in CA
Kaiser pledges $25M to California housing fund
Jimmy Kimmel gives behind-the-scenes tour of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' studio
More TOP STORIES News