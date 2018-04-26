EDUCATION

Union for 25,000 UC workers planning strike on May 7

EMBED </>More Videos

A union representing some 25,000 University of California security guards, custodians and other workers is planning to strike next month over contract negotiations. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
Tens of thousands of University of California workers are planning to strike next month over contract negotiations.

The union representing more than 25,000 UC workers say they'll go on a three-day strike beginning May 7.

The union represents security guards, custodians and groundskeepers, as well as medical technicians like nursing aides and surgical technicians.

UC officials say they've offered the union multi-year wage increases, but the offer was rejected.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationUCstrike
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
10-year-old punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
LAUSD teachers considering whether to authorize strike
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Eagle Rock charter school abruptly shuts down amid low enrollment
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
More Education
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News