Tens of thousands of University of California workers are planning to strike next month over contract negotiations.
The union representing more than 25,000 UC workers say they'll go on a three-day strike beginning May 7.
The union represents security guards, custodians and groundskeepers, as well as medical technicians like nursing aides and surgical technicians.
UC officials say they've offered the union multi-year wage increases, but the offer was rejected.
