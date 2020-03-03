Education

98-year-old retired engineer donates unique $10M gift to Cal State Fullerton for 'wonders' of science

FULLERTON, Calif. -- A 98-year-old retired engineering executive has donated $10 million to California State University, Fullerton that he hopes will help expose students to the "absolute wonders" of science.

The gift from Nicholas Begovich will go to CSUF's Center for Gravitational-Wave Physics and Astronomy center.

It will be named after Begovich and his wife, Lee, an art historian and former first-grade teacher.

But Begovich didn't write a check. He is handing over the couple's collection of 15 European sports cars - including a Pegaso, Lamborghini and Ferrari - that will be sold.

The Begoviches already have a campus art gallery in their name.
