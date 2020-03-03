98-year-old retired engineer donates unique $10M gift to Cal State Fullerton for 'wonders' of science

FULLERTON, Calif. -- A 98-year-old retired engineering executive has donated $10 million to California State University, Fullerton that he hopes will help expose students to the "absolute wonders" of science.The gift from Nicholas Begovich will go to CSUF's Center for Gravitational-Wave Physics and Astronomy center.It will be named after Begovich and his wife, Lee, an art historian and former first-grade teacher.But Begovich didn't write a check. He is handing over the couple's collection of 15 European sports cars - including a Pegaso, Lamborghini and Ferrari - that will be sold.The Begoviches already have a campus art gallery in their name.