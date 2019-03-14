Education

USC bars students linked to alleged college admissions scheme

The University of Southern California said it will deny student applicants linked to the largest college admissions cheating scam ever prosecuted in the United States.

The school is also reviewing current students and graduates who may be connected.

Actress Lori Loughlin arrived home Wednesday night in Bel-Air after posting $1 million bail.

Loughlin and her husband are accused of spending half a million dollars to get their daughters into USC.

One daughter, YouTube star Olivia Jade, was on a yacht belonging to Rick Caruso, chairman of USC's Board of Trustees, when the news of the scam broke earlier this week.

The FBI uncovered the college admissions scandal by accident.

Law enforcement sources tell ABC News agents were working on an unrelated securities fraud case when they got a tip that spiraled into the massive admissions scam.
