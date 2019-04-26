Education

USC cardiovascular fellowship to lose national accreditation

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The University of Southern California's cardiovascular fellowship is expected to be stripped of its national accreditation next year.

The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medicine has not publicly announced a specific reason. But according to The Los Angeles Times, USC's medical school dean sent a memo to faculty saying the decision was based on concerns about "resident safety and wellness processes."

USC hopes to have a new cardiology fellowship program in place before the current one closes in June 2020.

The program gained national attention in 2017 when a former medical resident claimed a fellow in the program sexually assaulted her. The case is still pending. The victim's attorney reportedly said the complaint is not connected to the oversight panel's investigation.
