LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The University of Southern California's cardiovascular fellowship is expected to be stripped of its national accreditation next year.
The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medicine has not publicly announced a specific reason. But according to The Los Angeles Times, USC's medical school dean sent a memo to faculty saying the decision was based on concerns about "resident safety and wellness processes."
USC hopes to have a new cardiology fellowship program in place before the current one closes in June 2020.
The program gained national attention in 2017 when a former medical resident claimed a fellow in the program sexually assaulted her. The case is still pending. The victim's attorney reportedly said the complaint is not connected to the oversight panel's investigation.
USC cardiovascular fellowship to lose national accreditation
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News