Coronavirus Los Angeles

USC in-person classes to resume Aug. 17, one week earlier than scheduled

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- USC has announced that in-person classes will resume on Aug. 17, one week earlier than originally scheduled, according to USC Annenberg Media.

The school also announced all final exams will end by Thanksgiving "to minimize the effects flu season may have on the spread of the coronavirus."


There will be no fall break.


Follow ABC7 for the latest on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeleslos angeles countycoronaviruscoronavirus los angelesusccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
Live updates: Briefings from state and local officials
COVID-19 update: Pregnant woman, fetus die from coronavirus
LA County cleared to reopen dine-in restaurants, hair salons
Citadel Outlets in Commerce reopens with new safety measures
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands in Hollywood for protest promoted by rapper YG
Man arrested for posing as National Guard in downtown LA
Marine vet injured at Fairfax protest
Kareem, Magic speak out on George Floyd death, protests
Mother of George Floyd's daughter remembers him as 'good man'
LA County extends Tuesday curfew amid continued unrest
'She was really the hero' - woman helps block Santa Monica looters
Show More
Church leaders organize peaceful protest in downtown LA
El Monte police accused of excessive force in $6 million lawsuit
Demonstrators share powerful moment with silent protest in OC
Watts community leaders call for peace amid George Floyd protests
Legendary Mexican comedian Héctor Suárez dies
More TOP STORIES News