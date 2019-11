Eyewitness This: USC opening on-campus homeless shelter for students

USC is offering free housing, meals and resources for students experiencing homelessness.Organizers say homelessness is a mostly invisible issue on campus, but some people are consistently sleeping in cars, libraries and on friends' couches because of the lack of affordable housing in Los Angeles.The Trojan Shelter , which opened Friday, is located at St. Mary's Episcopal Church on South Mariposa Avenue.The university says its students were inspired by UCLA's Bruin Shelter.