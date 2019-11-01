Eyewitness This: USC opening on-campus homeless shelter for students

USC is offering free housing, meals and resources for students experiencing homelessness.
Organizers say homelessness is a mostly invisible issue on campus, but some people are consistently sleeping in cars, libraries and on friends' couches because of the lack of affordable housing in Los Angeles.
The Trojan Shelter, which opened Friday, is located at St. Mary's Episcopal Church on South Mariposa Avenue.
The university says its students were inspired by UCLA's Bruin Shelter.
