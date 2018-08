Another year, another tuition hike at University of Southern California.According to the Daily Trojan, undergraduate tuition for the 2018-2019 school year is set to go up about $2,000.This year, tuition cost $53,448. It'll cost $55,320 next year -- an increase of 3.5 percent or $1,872.The latest tuition hike is the lowest increase since the 1969-70 school year, according to a statement emailed from the school to the Daily Trojan.