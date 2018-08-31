UTLA members cast ballots in favor of strike-authorization vote

Los Angeles teachers cast ballots Friday in favor to have a vote on a strike authorization, a decision that could result in the first teachers strike in the district since 1989.United Teachers Los Angeles officials said an overwhelming 98 percent voted to authorize a strike if needed. The vote does not necessarily mean a strike will happen.UTLA, a union representing about 33,000 members in the Los Angeles Unified School District, is demanding a 6.5 percent pay raise and reduced class sizes, among other things.The vote comes amid an ongoing dispute over a new contract with the district. UTLA has already declared the negotiations at an impasse and a state mediator has been appointed.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.