UTLA members cast ballots in favor of strike-authorization vote

Los Angeles teachers voted Friday to authorize a vote on whether or not to possibly go on strike.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles teachers cast ballots Friday in favor to have a vote on a strike authorization, a decision that could result in the first teachers strike in the district since 1989.

United Teachers Los Angeles officials said an overwhelming 98 percent voted to authorize a strike if needed. The vote does not necessarily mean a strike will happen.

UTLA, a union representing about 33,000 members in the Los Angeles Unified School District, is demanding a 6.5 percent pay raise and reduced class sizes, among other things.

The vote comes amid an ongoing dispute over a new contract with the district. UTLA has already declared the negotiations at an impasse and a state mediator has been appointed.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
