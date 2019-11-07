Eyewitness This: Vietnam veteran who left school early for service gets high school diploma in Phelan

PHELNA, Calif. (KABC) -- A decades-old dream became a reality for a Vietnam veteran in San Bernardino County.On Wednesday night, a handful of veterans finally received their high school diplomas in Phelan.Richard Simpson, who left to serve his country before his high school graduation, was among the honorees.Simpson is currently battling brain cancer and said it was a very special moment to finally receive his diploma. The Apple Valley resident has been married for 48 years and has five children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren with his wife.