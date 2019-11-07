Education

Eyewitness This: Vietnam veteran who left school early for service gets high school diploma in Phelan

PHELNA, Calif. (KABC) -- A decades-old dream became a reality for a Vietnam veteran in San Bernardino County.

On Wednesday night, a handful of veterans finally received their high school diplomas in Phelan.

Richard Simpson, who left to serve his country before his high school graduation, was among the honorees.

Simpson is currently battling brain cancer and said it was a very special moment to finally receive his diploma. The Apple Valley resident has been married for 48 years and has five children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren with his wife.

Watch Eyewitness This for more stories making headlines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphelansan bernardino countyeyewitness thishigh schoolgraduationvietnam warveterans
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
O.C. gang task force makes several arrests in Santa Ana
Borderline owners determined to keep heart of bar intact
2 separate earthquakes hit Ventura area minutes apart
What you should know about the proposal to extend school hours
Borderline shooting survivor faces fears while healing
Pixar Makes Filipino-American Cinematic History
First funerals held for American family members killed in Mexico
Show More
Rebirth, healing continues 1 year after Borderline shooting, Woolsey Fire
3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Ridgecrest area, USGS says
Borderline shooting: Family remembers Kristina Morisette
Jewelry, cash stolen in Sherman Oaks home invasion
USC reportedly hiring Mike Bohn as new athletic director
More TOP STORIES News